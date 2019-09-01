Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Position in Nicolet Bankshares (BLDR) by $2.57 Million

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 100,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 2.61 million shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT SAYS ROE TARGET REMAINS AT 10% NOW; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-UK challenger banks: disruption in consolidation; 27/03/2018 – HSBC Said to Freeze Account Tied to $500 Million Angolan Fraud; 19/03/2018 – MANDATE: HSBC NZ BRANCH PLANS NEW 3-YR NZD FLOATING RATE ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 17/05/2018 – NCLT DEFERS HEARING RCOM, HSBC DAISY ASSETS SALE CASE TO MAY 24; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HSBC Uruguay’s IDRs and VR; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – HSBC sees Portugal bond rally continuing, advises buying 10-yr bond; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (BLDR) by 85.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 30,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 67,383 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 36,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nicolet Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. It closed at $19.45 lastly. It is down 1.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,158 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 814,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc invested in 541,637 shares or 1.16% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 6,002 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% or 32,055 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% or 9,570 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 26,205 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,179 shares. Moreover, Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.5% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 1.34M shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 417,030 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Management Ltd holds 58,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 54,342 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

