Hsbc Holdings Plc Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Roumell Asset Management Has Raised Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 275,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 756,469 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 481,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 59,045 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 215.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.01 million, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 5.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has 27,140 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 152,920 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 51,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma holds 355,414 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 410,938 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 52,494 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 9,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,945 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 20,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 133,322 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 10.91% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 756,469 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 163,489 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Redwood Invs Lc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Rampart Investment Com Lc invested in 29,607 shares. Next Fin Gp has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc reported 12,016 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 92,956 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,151 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 250 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Burns J W & invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chem Savings Bank owns 28,321 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Communications holds 0.82% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,237 shares. Country Club Co Na invested in 0.03% or 3,686 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 26,231 shares to 433,871 shares, valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 36,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,179 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC).