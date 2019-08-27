Hsbc Holdings Plc Holding in Intuit (INTU) Increased as Valuation Rose; As Citigroup (Call) (C) Shares Rose, Ulysses Management Cut by $449.55 Billion Its Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1232.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 196,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 211,917 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.40M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $282.77. About 1.85M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 533,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, down from 7.25 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where to Focus When Intuit Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.