Hsbc Holdings Plc Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Lifted by $1.57 Million; Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $796,800 as Market Value Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 24,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 105,062 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, up from 80,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley: 17% Annual Gains Since 1974 And Smart Allocations (Less Focus On The Dividend) – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Marlo M. Edwards President of Verus Underwriting Managers – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W. R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9,391 shares to 70,196 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (Put) (NYSE:PLD) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin holds 0.34% or 13,855 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 252,635 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 102.05M shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 8,245 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co owns 89,001 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 3,600 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Gru has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Van Eck Assocs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenleaf Trust has 47,448 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 86,611 shares stake. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 52,250 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 103,943 are held by Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).