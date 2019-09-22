Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Holding; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Lowered Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 271,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.84 million, up from 242,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95 million shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 55,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.04 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 638,815 shares traded or 92.78% up from the average. CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) (NYSE:HCA) by 547,230 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $149,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 36,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,181 shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by CompaS Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $452,629 activity. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 was made by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. $104,400 worth of CompaS Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9.

