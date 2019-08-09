Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Position; New Ireland Fund (IRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Mettler Toledo International (MTD) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 688 shares as Mettler Toledo International (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 26,738 shares with $19.33 million value, up from 26,050 last quarter. Mettler Toledo International now has $17.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD)

New Ireland Fund Inc (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 8 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in New Ireland Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding New Ireland Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 21,307 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Aurora Inv Counsel reported 1,908 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Regions reported 254 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd accumulated 6,337 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.2% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 7,569 are owned by Comerica National Bank. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 115,825 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 98,137 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Lc has 106 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,590 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ent Fincl Ser has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Legacy Private Trust stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. 23,175 shares valued at $15.41M were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, February 11. The insider Heidingsfelder Michael sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83 million. SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of stock. Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $22.59 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $448,900 was made by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Chu Wah-Hui sold $255,744.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 157,764 shares to 113,801 valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) stake by 348,900 shares and now owns 246,200 shares. Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was reduced too.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $41.01 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 8,779 shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.