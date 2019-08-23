Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Its Position in Netease (NTES) as Stock Declined; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Its Dover (DOV) Holding by $456,444

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 670,923 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 770,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563.82 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $247.11. About 513,213 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Serv holds 0.08% or 2,724 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 5,170 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 112 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,583 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,174 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 12,397 shares. 7,993 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Woodstock invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Stratos Wealth owns 0.09% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 22,214 shares. Johnson reported 303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 14,800 shares. State Street has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dover Increases Dividend By 2% – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 534,249 shares to 559,360 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,048 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc (Call).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase Earnings: NTES Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) to Buy NetEase’s (NTES) Kaola For $2 Billion in Cash – Bloomberg, Citing Caixin – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACWX, JD, NTES, BAP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.