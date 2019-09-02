Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Finisar (FNSR) Holding By $2.29 Million; WEEDMD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WDDMF) Shorts Lowered By 62.73%

WEEDMD INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) had a decrease of 62.73% in short interest. WDDMF’s SI was 10,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.73% from 27,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.0135 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 31,261 shares traded. WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Finisar Corp (FNSR) stake by 604.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 99,581 shares as Finisar Corp (FNSR)’s stock declined 0.04%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 116,059 shares with $2.69 million value, up from 16,478 last quarter. Finisar Corp now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.20M shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Llc accumulated 0.01% or 290,606 shares. 214,000 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 671,784 shares in its portfolio. 2.45 million are held by Commercial Bank Of America De. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Gradient Invests Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 12.63M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 111,429 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 37,865 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 32,573 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 487 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). First Mercantile Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,716 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE) stake by 9,300 shares to 6,900 valued at $403,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sysco Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYY) stake by 800,214 shares and now owns 7,200 shares. Ishares Inc was reduced too.

