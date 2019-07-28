Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake in Target (Call) (TGT) by $6.57 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Moon Capital Management Lowered by $84.24 Million Its Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 82,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 100,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 44,609 shares to 134,610 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 125,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 17,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.