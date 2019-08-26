Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Trimmed Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increased by $550,329 Its Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $13.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.42. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 35,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 38,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $264.67. About 434,839 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 287.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.46% stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Agf Invests stated it has 258,769 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited holds 4,177 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.18 million shares. National Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 4,144 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 60,700 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 314,203 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership has 6.78% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,600 shares. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Veritable Lp reported 2,373 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 119,580 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. National Pension Service owns 198,458 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 183,900 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 239,850 shares to 344,350 shares, valued at $32.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 164,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

