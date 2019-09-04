Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Trimmed Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position by $8.80 Million; Stock Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Holding in Anheuser (BUD) Has Raised as Stock Rose

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 109.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 10,525 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 5,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 670,469 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 84,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 7,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, down from 92,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 208,045 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ANHEUSER-BUSCH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Ltd Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 50,384 are owned by Ironwood Invest Counsel. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 5,332 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Franklin Resources holds 4.01 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 228,976 shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 25,489 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 419 shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,802 shares. 14,142 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn accumulated 1,040 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 16,720 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Provides Additional Details Relating to Filing of Form 12b-25 for Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.52 million for 67.08 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 18,145 shares to 152,222 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).