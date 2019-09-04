Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) as Market Value Declined; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Meridian Management Co Has Increased Its Position by $427,500 as Market Value Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 1.85M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 148,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 178,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 885,851 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18,755 shares to 58,755 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92M for 111.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc reported 21,449 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 93,461 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Co reported 1.74% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amarillo Bank & Trust accumulated 7,864 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,093 shares. Tdam Usa owns 4,103 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc reported 81,533 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 3,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Winslow Asset Inc has invested 1.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Corbyn Inv Management Md reported 3.36% stake. Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 0.95% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hills Natl Bank & Com invested in 18,703 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb Assoc reported 144,144 shares. Sir Limited Partnership stated it has 58,200 shares.

