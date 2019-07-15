Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lifted Holding in Steel Dynamics (STLD); American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 199,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 740,668 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, up from 541,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 1.83 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.96M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33,488 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 107,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shaheen Gabriel bought 5,000 shares worth $135,150. The insider RINN RUSSELL B bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 63,335 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated holds 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 8,500 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 79,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 170,760 shares. Research Global has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). The Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 541,996 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 22,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 52,056 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 105,523 shares. Miles Cap holds 22,386 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Nordea Investment Ab holds 276,470 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 180 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 51,875 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Horizon Invs Limited invested in 0.01% or 5,762 shares. Addison holds 1.3% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 39,774 shares. Aperio Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 435,109 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 2,129 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,712 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 217 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.17M shares. Glenmede Comm Na reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.60 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.83% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10.00 million shares. Washington Tru has invested 0.61% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

