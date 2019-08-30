Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lifted Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding by $331,812 as Stock Declined; Forest Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $935,332 as Valuation Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 114.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 7,964 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, up from 3,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 421,353 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $1.85 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) (NYSE:CMG) by 38,100 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 19,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,880 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability reported 1.54 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial holds 575 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Llc has invested 0.23% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 105,051 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 4,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 310,719 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 134,806 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd reported 64,633 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 9,659 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Federated Investors Pa owns 56,768 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.33% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,763 shares. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 80 shares. Geode Management Ltd accumulated 649,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 51,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 667,267 shares. Lincoln has 18,411 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 4,940 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 68,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 77,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 537,385 are held by Massachusetts Com Ma. Swiss Financial Bank reported 61,535 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 21,376 shares. Kestrel Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 23,300 shares. Trexquant Lp invested in 0.02% or 8,064 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 39,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.51M for 10.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.