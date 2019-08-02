Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Has Increased by Whitnell & Co

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 588,549 shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 758.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 379,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 429,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 4.22M shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 15,300 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fin Inc holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 1,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com has 318 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 255,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Company owns 694,396 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. 26,026 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 57,983 shares. Raymond James Na reported 10,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Limited Company owns 55,318 shares. First Manhattan invested in 4,672 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.25% or 25,762 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gru holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 22,601 shares. Sit Investment Assocs invested in 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 122,192 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.