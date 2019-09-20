Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position; Baupost Group Trimmed Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding

Baupost Group Llc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 81.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36 million shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 549,423 shares with $29.47 million value, down from 2.91M last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 56,444 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 16,932 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 159,838 shares with $13.51M value, up from 142,906 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $11.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 209,065 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. SMITH DAVID D bought $21.76 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.54 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

