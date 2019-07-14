Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Shares Rose; As Star Group LP (SGU) Stock Rose, Moab Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $477,558

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 41,827 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has declined 0.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 265.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.36 million, up from 722,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Using AI to Reassure Clients — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Nevada Gov: Governor Sandoval Appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan To Nevada Gaming Commission; 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WANTS ASSET MGMT TO BE LARGER PART OF FIRM: CEO; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 09/05/2018 – Morgan’s profits soar as it races into new era; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Lubar And Inc has 10.79% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 1.25M shares. 373,472 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) reported 988 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 3,310 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 3.47M are held by Bandera Prns Limited Company. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 46,873 shares. 1.40M are owned by Brown Advisory. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.14% or 34,792 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Capital Ltd has invested 0.29% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 3.43 million shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 11,716 shares to 20,808 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (Put) (NYSE:FE) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Douglass Winthrop stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Park Circle has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 800 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.37 million shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.54% stake. 15,200 are owned by Cullen Cap Management Ltd. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 1.18 million shares. Hl Financial Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,071 shares. 179,384 are held by Affinity Advsrs Limited. 176,304 are held by Greystone Managed Invests. 14,200 are owned by Greenleaf. Cim Mangement holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,359 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 592,609 shares. 18,529 are owned by First Natl. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).