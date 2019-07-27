Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Decreased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Position by $34.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Clark Capital Management Group Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered by $32.43 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 2.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 8.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.52M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 26/04/2018 – TATA ELXSI LTD TTEX.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.75 BLN RUPEES VS 3.27 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS 4Q TOTAL COSTS 877B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Labour leaders at Thyssenkrupp demand more clarity in Tata JV talks; 09/03/2018 – TATA STEEL CALLS ON DUTCH GOVT, EC TO PREVENT IMPORT TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 38.40 BLN RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – TATA SONS’ STAKE IN TATA CONSULTANCY DROPS TO 71.9% FROM 73.5%; 16/05/2018 – Unions urge Tata Steel to bolster pensions; 28/03/2018 – Thyssenkrupp supervisory board to discuss Tata Steel JV; 06/03/2018 – Indian markets watchdog tells Tata Motors to investigate results leak; 23/03/2018 – TATA POWER SIGNS PACT W/ TATA SONS FOR 40% STAKE IN PANATONE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 321,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,906 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95 million, down from 775,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 124,352 shares to 177,444 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,500 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A.

