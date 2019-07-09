Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Decreased Its Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $2.01 Million as Stock Rose; Bristol John W & Company Holds Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 28,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, down from 315,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 1.28M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 595,827 shares to 725,327 shares, valued at $79.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31M for 9.47 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,269 shares to 913,095 shares, valued at $96.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 97,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,810 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions and 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

