Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM); Oxbow Advisors Has Raised Ebay (EBAY) Position

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.24 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video)

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 220.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 6,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 9,340 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 2,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 175,634 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 5,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 0.07% or 28,716 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth has 465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,405 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.45% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 275,280 shares in its portfolio. 208 are held by First Personal Finance Services. 18,859 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 77,577 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.59% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8.00M shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 6,751 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 1.12M shares. Hartford Inv reported 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 9.34M shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,114 shares to 25,206 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cum Pe.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 1.37M shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 87,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,252 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).