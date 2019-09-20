Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted Its Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $649,040 as Share Value Declined; Jolley Asset Management Lowered Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 4.49M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 107.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 8,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 16,504 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 7,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 585,980 shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donâ€™t Let Lukewarm Analyst Views of Qualcomm Stock Deter You – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm: Enjoy The Silence, But Stay Aware Of Existing Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.87% or 25,052 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 15,052 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.11% or 22,300 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 5,909 shares. Moreover, Blume Management has 1.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,590 shares. Cardinal Cap has 1.38% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hedeker Wealth Lc owns 1.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,153 shares. Cls Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 217,400 are owned by Meyer Handelman Com. Whittier Tru holds 85,824 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs stated it has 4,924 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Com holds 1.25% or 33,070 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.05% or 9,010 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Inv Com accumulated 7,298 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66M for 35.03 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. The insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 27,900 shares to 26,600 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 53,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,916 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (Call) (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 104,869 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 8,220 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 333,951 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 28,998 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 147,290 are held by Natl Bank Of America De. Gates Mngmt has 3.63% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Cwm Llc has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 16 shares. 35,245 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can.