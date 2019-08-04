Hsbc Holdings Plc Cut Position in Pfizer (Put) (PFE) as Valuation Declined; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) as Shares Declined

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (PFE) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 120,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 477,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.30 million, down from 598,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $656.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 550,139 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 262,942 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.26% or 981,401 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 0.52% or 142,517 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Insur Comm stated it has 1.03 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 1.71M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winslow Asset Management Incorporated holds 14,102 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 16,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian Investment Management has 59,297 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 877,750 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Trust Co holds 62,591 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 431,782 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Csat Advisory Lp holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset has 529,583 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 15,615 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 7,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).