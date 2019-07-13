Hsbc Holdings Plc Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding By $2.51 Million; Shorts at Apergy (APY) Lowered By 3.67%

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) had a decrease of 3.67% in short interest. APY’s SI was 2.62M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.67% from 2.72M shares previously. With 394,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s short sellers to cover APY’s short positions. The SI to Apergy Corporation’s float is 3.41%. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 766,770 shares traded or 45.17% up from the average. Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has declined 4.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.95% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 49.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 96,599 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 291,599 shares with $7.61 million value, up from 195,000 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $10.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.82M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Among 3 analysts covering Apergy (NYSE:APY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Apergy had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Johnson Rice given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Citigroup.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce gas and oil worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies divisions. It has a 26.71 P/E ratio. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Monday, February 25. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.