Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Shares Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Position; Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.54 Million

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 2.85 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – LENDING GROWTH OF $17 BLN IN 1Q18, INCREASING NET LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS BY 2% IN THE QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : KERING PRTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 500 EUROS FROM 460 EUROS; 13/05/2018 – HSBC move opens door for blockchain in trade finance; 04/04/2018 – HSBC Sanctions, AML Probes Linger Despite DPA Expiration; 08/05/2018 – KOENIG & BAUER AG SKBG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 73 FROM EUR 70; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – RUBIS SCA RUBF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 70 EUROS FROM 62 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – HSBC RAISES USD SAVINGS RATE IN HONG KONG TO 0.1% FROM 0.001%; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Asigna Calificaciones A 2 Nuevos Fondos De Renta Fija De Hsbc Administradora De Inversiones S.A.Sgfci; 22/03/2018 – HSBC Keeps Best Lending Rate at 5.0% in Hong Kong After U.S. Fed’s Move

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) by 149,473 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $167.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 48,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,856 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ITUB).

