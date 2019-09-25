Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Value Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Holding; As Kraton Perform (KRA) Stock Value Declined, Wilen Investment Management Boosted Position by $2.68 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 317,255 shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 60,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 236,550 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, down from 297,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 1.60 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-HSBC appoints Borja Azpilicueta as Global Head of Financial Sponsors; 15/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-British bank HSBC to disclose 59 pct gender pay gap; 15/03/2018 – 87PZ: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – ANGOLA HAS RECEIVED $500M FROM FROZEN HSBC ACCOUNT: MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16 EUROS FROM 15.9 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sharjah Islamic Bank hires HSBC, StanChart for benchmark dollar sukuk; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS LONG-TERM SR DEBT & DEPOSIT RATINGS OF HSBC BA; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 20/04/2018 – HSBC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Uber and Lyft Still Have Problems – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “US Charges Precious Metals Traders Over Alleged Manipulation | INN – Investing News Network” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC weighs sale of French retail bank – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 364,045 shares to 473,478 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 41,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) by 5,943 shares to 101,849 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 74,700 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Corsair Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.46% or 490,737 shares. Frontier Cap Management Company Llc owns 0.5% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 2.13 million shares. Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 365,195 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 34,984 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 57,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 21,766 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 309,636 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc owns 1.06% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 704,411 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 20,235 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.67M shares. 26,689 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.