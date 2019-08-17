Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding; As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 4.88M shares traded or 140.14% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 09/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 19/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT:PLAN IS ORGANIC GROWTH; WILL CONSIDER ACQUISITIONS; 17/04/2018 – IOCHPE-MAXION MYPK3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 32 FROM BRL 28; 23/03/2018 – IMERYS SA IMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – HSBC freezes account linked to alleged $500m Angola fraud; 09/05/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 13/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO CLOSE TRADE FINANCE DEAL USING BLOCKCHAIN: FT; 28/03/2018 – Argentina agrees to $1 bln, 18-month repo deal with HSBC

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 17,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 1.30M shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

