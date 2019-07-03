Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 297,023 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 315,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 737,757 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 23/03/2018 – HANNOVER RUECK SE HNRGn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 116 EUROS FROM 113.49143 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – HSBC Keeps Best Lending Rate at 5.0% in Hong Kong After U.S. Fed’s Move; 16/05/2018 – WERELDHAVE NV WEHA.AS : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: FTSE LIVE: Rumours swirl of fresh job cuts at BT; HSBC reports dip in quarterly profits as markets eye latest US jo; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Damac hires Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk sale – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – HSBC Global Private Banking Grows West Coast Presence with Expansion to Seattle; 08/03/2018 – HSBC’s Major Warns February Risk Correction May Be Just a Start; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK- MERGER WOULD VALUE EACH ALAWWAL BANK SHARE AT SAR 16.3 AND ALAWWAL BANK’S EXISTING ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL AT APPROXIMATELY SAR 18.6 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – HSBC PREVIOUSLY PREDICTED A BOE INTEREST-RATE INCREASE IN MAY; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,482 shares to 46,171 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,748 shares, and cut its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Liability invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,877 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 22,348 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.95M are held by Swedbank. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nbt Bancorp N A reported 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Morgan Stanley holds 0.22% or 12.43M shares. Carret Asset Limited Company reported 77,342 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 10,070 shares. Glenmede Na reported 657,081 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 39,607 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Ltd Llc has invested 2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).