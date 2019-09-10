Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $628,000 as Valuation Declined; Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined While Bristol John W & Company Has Lowered by $18.78 Million Its Stake

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 4.75 million shares traded or 103.14% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 05/04/2018 – SWISS JUSTICE MINISTRY SAYS HAS SUBMITTED A FORMAL REQUEST FOR THE EXTRADITION OF HERVE FALCIANI FROM SPAIN; 18/05/2018 – MAGNIT MGNTq.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 – HSBC HEAD OF GOVT AFFAIRS SHERARD COWPER-COLES SPEAKS AT FORUM; 17/05/2018 – HSBC SOUTHEAST ASIA M&A HEAD SOH IS SAID PLANNING TO LEAVE; 20/05/2018 – HSBC ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – HSBC CANADA CUTS 5-YR VARIABLE MORTGAGE RATE TO 2.39%; 28/03/2018 – HSBC FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHARE PAYABLE APRIL 6; 28/03/2018 – Argentina agrees to $1 bln, 18-month repo deal with HSBC; 01/04/2018 – SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC, STANCHART FOR SUKUK; 01/04/2018 – DAMAC PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE BARCLAYS, HSBC FOR SUKUK

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 274,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.00M, down from 372,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $173.89. About 2.66 million shares traded or 53.44% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Line Corp by 1.63 million shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $67.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 712,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.53 billion for 8.29 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

