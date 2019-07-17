Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) as Valuation Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 220,452 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 848,571 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/05/2018 – 67PE: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 20/04/2018 – HSBC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – HSBC names veteran banker head of Asia belt and road initiative; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 22/05/2018 – WPP division loses HSBC account; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC lnnovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector; 28/03/2018 – HSBC HELD POTENTIAL STAKE OF 5.703 PCT IN ITALY’S ATLANTIA, 6.224 PCT POTENTIAL STAKE IN UBI BANCA, AS OF MARCH 13 – FILING; 10/04/2018 – HSBC CEO FLINT SPEAKS IN HONG KONG; 25/04/2018 – NOMURA IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S HIGH-YIELD TRADING HEAD DAN COHEN; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Remains Europe’s Largest Bank; Chinese Lenders Dominate Global Rankings

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. 12,678 shares were bought by Peirce Mary, worth $233,738 on Wednesday, January 23. SCRIPPS CHARLES E had bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631 on Monday, February 11. 11,000 shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G., worth $209,000 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.05% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Fmr invested in 0% or 65 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 28,844 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,268 shares stake. Principal Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 144 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 47,130 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 86,943 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,512 shares. 439,454 were reported by Litespeed Management Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 30,916 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).