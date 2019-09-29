Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Position by $372,120; Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68 million, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 16,140 shares worth $3.23 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.