Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Caprock Group Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Headinvest Cut Its Position by $538,811

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 5,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $216.59. About 1.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 405,392 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 28/03/2018 – MyAllies News: Argentina agrees to $1 billion, 18-month repo deal with HSBC; 09/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl); 04/04/2018 – MOVES-HSBC Private Banking names global solutions group head in Americas; 13/05/2018 – HSBC claims first trade-finance deal with blockchain; 20/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 19 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Triple Pundit: HSBC the Latest Bank to Announce End to Fossil Fuel Investments; 09/05/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 46 FROM EUR 43; 28/03/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF US$0.21 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 17/05/2018 – UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC UU.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 820P FROM 810P; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – HSBC CEO: BANK WON’T LOOSEN ITS GRIP ON COSTS

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,572 shares to 15,790 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Deutsche Bank, HSBC, DBS and Banco Latinoamericano – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lloyds Banking Group: Latest U.K. Credit Data Point To A Further Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 12, 2019.