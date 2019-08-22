Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.54 Million; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Js Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 38,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.72M, up from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 763,412 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/05/2018 – RCOM SETTLES DISPUTE WITH MINORITY SHAREHOLDER HSBC DAISY; 19/04/2018 – HSBC to promise an end to its financing of coal power stations; 21/03/2018 – HSBC BANK USA – CO, AFFILIATES RAISED PRIME AND REFERENCE RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – $RBS.GB, $HSBA.GB/@youseftv: BREAKING: HSBC’s #Saudi Arabian unit (SABB) and RBS local venture (Alawwal) have reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement on a POSSIBLE MERGER. It would be the first industry consolidation in the country since at least the beginning of the century. – ! $RBS.GB $HSBA; 25/04/2018 – NOMURA IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S HIGH-YIELD TRADING HEAD DAN COHEN; 04/05/2018 – HSBC Global Asset UK Buys 1.3% Position in Tarsus Group; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – HSBC’s Vice Chair for Middle East Banking Khoury Is Said to Quit; 18/05/2018 – FFP SA FFPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/03/2018 – HSBC: Net Proceeds for General Corporate Purposes, to Strengthen Firm’s Capital Base

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.46. About 5.19M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress starting Tuesday in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS ON APRIL 12- BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie appears in front of UK lawmakers; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Better Assess Their News Feed — 2d Update; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Asked to Meet With House Panel Amid Crisis; 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.66% or 105,908 shares. Guild stated it has 3,256 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Prudential has 1.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.68 million shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 220,000 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited accumulated 1.23M shares. General Invsts reported 76,500 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Ent Services has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Llc has 16,759 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 1.06M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 318,221 shares. Ims Cap Management owns 6,270 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Fin Architects has 4,922 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).