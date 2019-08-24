Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Share Price Declined While Barclays Plc Increased by $3.07 Million Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position Maintained by Portland Investment Counsel Inc

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 76,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 304,626 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 227,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 4.85M shares traded or 126.10% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 13/05/2018 – HSBC claims first trade-finance deal with blockchain; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Security Services FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – HSBC Mulls Exiting More Countries, Merging Asset Management Arm -Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – PETROFAC LTD HAS HIRED INVESTMENT BANKS BARCLAYS AND HSBC TO HELP WITH THE SALE OF ITS OIL FIELDS IN MEXICO; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 04/05/2018 – HSBC CEO: REVENUE OUTLOOK HEALTHIER THAN IT’S BEEN FOR WHILE; 14/05/2018 – AMBIENTA’S INVESTORS IN 3RD FUND INCLUDED HSBC, INTESA SANPAOLO; 07/03/2018 – HSBC PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CHINA SECURITIES VENTURE STAFF; 24/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: HSBC Private Bank hedge fund PM departs; 20/05/2018 – HSBC ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (Call) (NYSE:TXT) by 23,200 shares to 18,800 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 189,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,300 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Call) (NYSE:IRM).

