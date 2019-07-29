Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $88.18 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.09M, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.77 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 77,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 718,428 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 641,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 1.24M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/05/2018 – HSBC CANADA CUTS 5-YR VARIABLE MORTGAGE RATE TO 2.39%; 21/03/2018 – HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 111P FROM 90P; RATING HOLD; 24/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME BRANDAO HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING IN AMERICAS; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP IN GROUP MANAGEMENT SERVICES ENTITY OF 42 PERCENT IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-HSBC appoints Borja Azpilicueta as Global Head of Financial Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approved Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank Plc to HSBC UK; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS, WITHDRAWS HSBC FINANCE CORP’S RATINGS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,486 shares to 132,544 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 206,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,529 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29,433 shares to 126,923 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 837,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.