Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position Held by Harding Loevner Lp; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined While Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed by $36.38 Million Its Holding

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 206,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 19/03/2018 – HSBC to Issue up to US$1.925 Billion Worth of Securities at 6.5%; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI BRITISH BANK – ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN RELATION TO ITS PROPOSED MERGER WITH ALAWWAL BANK; 01/04/2018 – ArabianBusiness.com: Dubai’s Damac to hire Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk; 09/04/2018 – HSBC FX STRATEGIST DARAGH MAHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/04/2018 – Abu Dhabi Hires Ex-HSBC Banker to Head New Oil Trading Unit; 28/03/2018 – HSBC’s Maher Discusses the Dollar as N.Korea Eases Tensions (Video); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Hsbc Holdings Plc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating At A2; Changes Outlook To Stable; 10/05/2018 – HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas Launches US-Asia Corridor Team; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 18/05/2018 – 42RH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.7. About 2.34 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74M shares to 130 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.45 million shares to 11.01 million shares, valued at $592.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Miele Laura. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.