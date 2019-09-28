Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Position; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Raised Hexcel (HXL) Holding by $1.15 Million; Stock Value Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 14,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 151,687 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, up from 137,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 400,162 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 941,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.32M, down from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 1.73 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC FD: GETTING TO 10% ROE THIS YEAR `QUITE DIFFICULT’; 15/03/2018 – HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 08/05/2018 – KOENIG & BAUER AG SKBG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 73 FROM EUR 70; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 21/03/2018 – HSBC BANK USA – CO, AFFILIATES RAISED PRIME AND REFERENCE RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Swiss bank whistleblower arrested in Spain -police; 15/03/2018 – 87PY: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Net $3.09B

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 600,338 shares to 632,366 shares, valued at $23.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 992,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.68B for 8.29 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

