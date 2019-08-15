Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Position by $723,560 as Market Valuation Declined; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stock Value Were Volatile While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 297,023 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 315,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 4.53M shares traded or 138.33% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC CEO: PRIMARY FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH AT THIS STAGE; 13/05/2018 – HSBC Says Trade Deal Shows Blockchain Viable for Trade Finance; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Hsbc Holdings Plc; 04/04/2018 – Lebanon Star: HSBC leaker Herve Falciani detained in Spain: police; 09/05/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 131; RATING REDUCE; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT: WORKING WITH BOARD TO REFRESH ROE TARGET; 09/05/2018 – HANNOVER RUECK SE HNRGn.DE : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC executive sentenced to two years for foreign exchange scheme; 24/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME BRANDAO HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING IN AMERICAS; 09/04/2018 – OIL TRADER ANDURAND’S HEDGE FUND DOWN 6.7 PERCENT FOR THE YEAR TO MAR 30 – HSBC

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 93,522 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 12.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.53M, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) has 23,548 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). 69 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Sei Invs Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,620 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 220,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Alpine Management Incorporated reported 242,985 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 2.01M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Saba Management LP holds 52,450 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has 10,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 76,351 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 1.34M shares. 10,676 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares to 703,145 shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 226,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).