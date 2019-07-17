Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $628,000 as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Suncoast Equity Management

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 571,510 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 18/04/2018 – Senior HSBC Asia Equities Executives Maynard, Baker Leave Bank; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – INTEND TO CALL TWO TIER 1 SECURITIES, WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF $6BLN; 12/03/2018 – HSBC hopes to launch `open banking’ app within months; 28/03/2018 – Sarabjit “Ruby” Walia Appointed Head of Digital for HSBC’s US Retail Banking and Wealth Management Group; 24/05/2018 – HSBC Steps Up Equities Expansion by Poaching From Rivals in Asia; 17/04/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2640P FROM 2575P; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 04/05/2018 – HSBC: To Initiate a Share Buyback of Up to $2 Billion Shortly; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – IRENE LEE WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN ADDITIONAL MEMBER OF GROUP REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $204.89. About 6.20 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advisors reported 93,643 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Com holds 31,894 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.54% or 133,355 shares. Fred Alger has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 12.43 million shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. 81,375 are owned by Ipg Inv Ltd Llc. Texas-based Advisory Grp has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha & Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,514 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd has 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) holds 30,055 shares or 7.63% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1832 Asset Lp invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 1.73% stake. Consolidated Investment Group Inc Inc Limited Co owns 36,757 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).