Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position in 3M (MMM) by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 925,311 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT: GENDER BALANCE IS IMPORTANT, BUT A LONG WAY TO GO; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL WAS HSBC’S GLOBAL HEAD OF FINANCIAL SPONSORS; 08/05/2018 – HSBC Credit Trader Dutch Is Said to Depart as Karboub Plans Exit; 30/04/2018 – HSBC Drops Call for a BOE Hike in May, See No Move Through 2019; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 29/05/2018 – 67IE: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 05/04/2018 – SWISS JUSTICE MINISTRY SAYS HAS SUBMITTED A FORMAL REQUEST FOR THE EXTRADITION OF HERVE FALCIANI FROM SPAIN; 15/03/2018 – 87QC: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock or 13,290 shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: That Was Not Pleasant – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3M Co (MMM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 196,826 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 6,026 shares. Riggs Asset Managment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160 shares. Swedbank holds 0.75% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 756,465 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 141,139 shares or 1.78% of the stock. First Personal Services holds 4,477 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fcg Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Advantage invested 3.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 5,957 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Armstrong Henry H Associates has 0.7% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Holderness holds 0.45% or 4,558 shares in its portfolio. 32,700 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Management. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 614 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).