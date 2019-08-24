Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Shares Declined; As Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Share Value Rose, Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $696,775

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 4.85 million shares traded or 126.10% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 31/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 70 ROUBLES FROM 65 ROUBLES; 15/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Lee Kee says China die-casters starting automated factories in SE Asia; 17/04/2018 – BP BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 590P FROM 570P; 18/04/2018 – KUMBA IRON ORE KIOJ.J : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 185 RAND FROM 165 RAND; 13/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 250 FROM NOK 45; 03/05/2018 – HSBC NAMES HUBERT PRESCHEZ AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING, FRANCE; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – BOARDS OF ALAWWAL BANK AND SABB HAVE REACHED A PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING AGREEMENT ON THE SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO; 24/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: HSBC Private Bank hedge fund PM departs; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT:PLAN IS ORGANIC GROWTH; WILL CONSIDER ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – NOMURA IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S HIGH-YIELD TRADING HEAD DAN COHEN

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 15,951 shares to 21,237 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,950 are owned by Epoch Partners. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 25,802 shares stake. Bath Savings accumulated 5.89% or 118,725 shares. Peoples holds 17,475 shares. Moreover, Redwood Investments Ltd Co has 1.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,109 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 1.47M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 120,997 shares. 40.44 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Co holds 2.31% or 46,255 shares. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kistler invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,005 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New York-based Overbrook Management has invested 1.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 87,131 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 1.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $63.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

