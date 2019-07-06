Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Holding by $3.71 Million; Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Price Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 92,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,500 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, down from 373,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 990,112 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 14/03/2018 – FOCUS-A shadow of former self, RBS investment bank starts comeback; 09/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.1 FROM EUR 25.2; RATING HOLD; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 03/04/2018 – AEGEAN AIRLINES SA AGNr.AT : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.25 EUROS FROM 11 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s Head of Power for APAC Anne Kao Is Said to Resign; 30/05/2018 – HSBC Holdings CDS Tightens 18 Bps; 09/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl); 25/04/2018 – Ex-Currency Boss at HSBC Hopes to Be Rescued by Three-Legged Dog; 04/05/2018 – HSBC Global Asset UK Buys 1.3% Position in Tarsus Group

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,446 shares to 132,486 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

