Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) (HSBC) Holder Citigroup Trimmed Its Position by $1.58 Million; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,450 shares as the company's stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $22.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $627.31. About 124,613 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) (HSBC) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc analyzed 39,400 shares as the company's stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 179,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 485,228 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal" on November 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire" published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CoStar Group Boosts Outlook as Earnings Jump – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 1,551 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 216,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Wildcat Capital Management Llc accumulated 36.49% or 133,472 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 4,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,654 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.1% or 1,596 shares. Daruma Capital Limited owns 79,138 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 66,591 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 0% or 52 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 13,783 shares.