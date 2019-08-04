Hs Management Partners Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Camelot Portfolios Increases Position in Polaris Inds (PII)

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43 million, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52 million shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 579,562 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $771,429 activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,004 shares. 57,672 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 2.64% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 135,412 shares. Old Retail Bank In holds 0.41% or 40,945 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has 12,386 shares. 7,109 are owned by Country Club Trust Na. Sigma Planning holds 0.43% or 40,134 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Joel Isaacson And Lc has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 300,700 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 7,303 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Liberty Mngmt accumulated 11,592 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 673,344 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,745 shares to 127,347 shares, valued at $149.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,194 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech has 2,812 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Stifel Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 16,770 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Parkside National Bank Trust owns 61 shares. River Road Asset Ltd owns 190,549 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cincinnati Financial holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 780,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 581,643 shares. Asset Management One Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 28,380 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 78,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt has 10,651 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Street has 5.23M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 57,163 shares to 600,828 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,970 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.