Hs Management Partners Trimmed Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $29.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lapides Asset Management Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Lifted by $729,399

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.23M shares traded or 154.94% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 756,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.75M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.71M, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 9.84 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Hain Celestial Efforts Lift the Stock’s Performance? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial to Gain From Project Terra, Soft Sales a Woe – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Aterian closes buyout of Hain Pure Protein from Hain Celestial – PE Hub” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 12%: What You Need to Know Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.55 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.