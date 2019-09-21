Hs Management Partners Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Upped by $22.41 Million as Valuation Rose; As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Krensavage Asset Management Decreased by $5.14 Million Its Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 283,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 906,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.20M, up from 622,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 803,113 shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 38,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 373,297 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.17 million, down from 411,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 1.63 million shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 75,578 shares to 373,849 shares, valued at $64.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 56,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hs Mngmt Llc reported 906,345 shares. Tortoise Invest stated it has 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Whittier holds 1,400 shares. First Personal has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 230,382 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 59,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Allsquare Wealth Lc owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Corporation invested in 9,202 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort LP reported 33,902 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl stated it has 1.55M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc reported 38 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp invested in 0% or 9,093 shares. 7,716 are owned by Wagner Bowman.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12 million for 10.28 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.