Hs Management Partners Lowered Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $93.30 Million; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holds Stake in Jd Com (JD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 251,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48 million, up from 891,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 7.46M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.73M, down from 6.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 9.03M shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullinan holds 59,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rhumbline Advisers has 1.52M shares. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) stated it has 35,857 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp owns 773,987 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3.28 million shares. 9,637 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 17,936 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department reported 1,360 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.08% or 438,472 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $426.92M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $77.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,764 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

