Hs Management Partners Lowered Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding; Cemtrex (CETX) Shorts Raised By 134.61%

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 10.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 622,670 shares with $46.76 million value, down from 695,050 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 823,809 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 3,128 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc owns 107,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 29,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 191,380 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 6,000 shares. Landscape Cap reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 3,276 shares. 3,750 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Reliance Com Of Delaware invested in 2,725 shares. Coatue Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,564 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd invested 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Aqr Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Among 5 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. Argus Research downgraded the shares of DNKN in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target.