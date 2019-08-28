Hs Management Partners Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding by $5.82 Million; Grassi Investment Management Stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) Boosted by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $198.78. About 198,532 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Add Crypto Contracts Without Trading Bitcoins; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc analyzed 30,496 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 945,194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.37M, down from 975,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $241.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 314,828 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 59,177 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 70,517 shares. Kenmare Cap Limited Co reported 3,800 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability has 2.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 42,744 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has 4,527 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 4,138 shares. Cibc Incorporated has 14,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corp invested in 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 3,698 shares. 615 are held by Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Co. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 64,715 shares. 6,070 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Cap Intll Invsts holds 8.18M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc owns 240,575 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares to 108,150 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,445 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $183.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

