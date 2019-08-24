Hs Management Partners Lowered Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Stock Value Rose; Pgt (PGTI) Holder Rock Point Advisors Increased Holding

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 322,927 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 500,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity. Feintuch Richard D bought $58,150 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sarasota manufacturer PGT grants $4 million in stock to employees – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGTI Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,690 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp accumulated 11,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hood River Cap Management Lc reported 686,730 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 68,224 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 39,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spitfire Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 272,347 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp holds 12,523 shares. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 62,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 37,318 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 269,871 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 1,002 shares. Citadel Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 385,814 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares to 184,807 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 132,970 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $213.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims ’19 View – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 36,196 shares. Adirondack Trust Commerce stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.32% or 10,278 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 4,940 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. 16,543 are held by Wunderlich Managemnt. Yhb Invest Incorporated holds 0.65% or 32,944 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Incorporated reported 1,525 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Limited has 48,092 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 56,007 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 333 shares. 54,847 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 1,362 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Llc holds 29,236 shares.