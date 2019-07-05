Hs Management Partners Lifted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Market Value Rose; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Upped Position

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 303,197 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43M, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $210.65. About 606,233 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 500 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 17,877 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 5,033 shares. Stifel Financial holds 79,876 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 814,815 shares. 4 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 958,454 are held by Hhr Asset Limited Company. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 2.15% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pitcairn reported 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Putnam Ltd holds 0.01% or 88,151 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Trexquant Investment LP invested in 0.04% or 7,654 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 22,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6.

